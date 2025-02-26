Jimmy Butler makes feelings clear on his journey so far as a Warrior

Jimmy Butler was candid when asked if his tenure as a Golden State Warrior was getting better quickly. The forward was one of the marquee trades ahead of the deadline after a drama-riddled start to the year with the Miami Heat. Butler, despite a quiet evening in the team's 128-92 decimation of the Charlotte Hornets, was optimistic about his chemistry and run with his new team.

Ad

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the 36-year-old made it clear that the intention was purely to win at all costs — and that the Warriors echo the same sentiment.

"I know the caliber of player I am. It’s never about anything but winning with me and it’s never about anything but winning with the guys around this locker room."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Hornets showdown marked his seventh game with the Warriors since his trade on Feb. 5. The veteran inked a two-year, $121M extension with the Bay Area side. His impact was felt immediately as the Warriors surged back into the top 10 and are now seeded eighth in the West with a 31-27 record. They lead the winning streak in the conference (four) with the LA Lakers second (three).

It was a forgettable game for Jimmy Butler against Charlotte as he propped up a measly six points on 3-8 shooting from the field. He finished his evening with eight rebounds, five assists and a steal. The 6x NBA All-Star has been averaging 20.0 points on 46.7% shooting from the field, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists. 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks for the Warriors.

Ad

Jimmy Butler feels the Warriors are the best organization he has suited up for

After spending most of his playing time on the East Coast, Jimmy Butler is back in the West — this time as a Warrior (he last played in the Western Conference for the Minnesota Timberwolves). In an earlier interview, the forward praised Golden State saying they were the best organization he has played for in his career.

Ad

"I see my role clearer than ever. And that’s the thing. Here, everybody knows their role, and they know where the ball is supposed to go, at what time in the game, and that’s a huge difference-maker. Ain’t nobody fighting for shots. Ain’t nobody doing none of that."

With Jimmy Butler in the mix, the Warriors now loaded with solid and reliable talent in Steph Curry and Draymond Green are making one final push for the championship after a wobbly start to the season. It remains to be seen if Butler's arrival can help achieve the objective.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.