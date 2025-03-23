Jimmy Butler makes feelings crystal clear ahead of matchup against ex-team Miami Heat: "I'm there to win now"

Jimmy Butler spent five and a half seasons with the Miami Heat before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors at the deadline last month. Butler returns to South Beach on Tuesday, facing his former team for the first time since the blockbuster deal.

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors' 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Butler was asked about his feelings on the upcoming reunion. He's not treating it as a special game but will do his best to get the win. Butler also appreciates the support from Heat Nation over the years.

"Yeah, I was traded from there, yada, yada, yada," Butler said, according to ESPN. "Yeah, it didn't end the way that people wanted to, yada yada yada. But that's so far behind me now. I don't even think about it. I don't pay attention to nothing except for the trajectory of this squad.

He added regarding his expected fan reception in Miami:

"Not really, don't make no difference. I'm a member of the Golden State Warriors. I love that fan base. They showed me a lot of love while I was there. But I'm there to win now. I'm on the opposing team."

Jimmy Butler had a tumultuous final season in Miami, which started with a failed contract extension negotiations. Butler lost his "joy" and requested a trade out of the Heat. Pat Riley made things complicated by being adamant about keeping the player who had led them to NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

The Heat would suspend Butler twice until trading him at the deadline in a blockbuster five-team deal, which also involved the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz.

Miami received Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors. The Heat also got defensive guard Davion Mitchell from the Raptors but have gone 4-17 since the trade became official.

Jimmy Butler scores 25 in loss to Atlanta

Jimmy Butler scores 25 in loss to Atlanta. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors began a six-game road trip on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors were without Steph Curry, who didn't join the team in the flight to Atlanta. Curry was diagnosed with a left pelvic contusion and was ruled out for the game.

Golden State is hoping that Curry will return during the ongoing road trip, but, in the meantime, Jimmy Butler is expected to do more on offense. He had 25 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the Warriors' loss to the Hawks.

The team had a tough start to the game, down big early and failing to gain any momentum to make a comeback. They will have three days of rest before facing the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Tuesday night.

