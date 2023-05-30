Jimmy Butler is named the Larry Bird Eastern Conference MVP after leading the Heat to the NBA Finals

After losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on their home floor last season, Jimmy Butler vowed to be better. He did and he returned the favor by beating the Celtics at the TD Garden in a blowout Game 7 win on Monday night.

Butler led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The NBA awarded him with the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP for his efforts in the series.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Jimmy Butler gets the Larry Bird Trophy for 2023 ECF MVP! Jimmy Butler gets the Larry Bird Trophy for 2023 ECF MVP! 🏆 https://t.co/jRD52GmoUw

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is somewhat fitting that he earned the trophy on Boston's home floor and against the franchise that Bird led in his heydays. Butler is the second winner of the award after Jayson Tatum won it last year.

Butler averaged 24.7 points on 42.0% shooting, including 34.8% from behind the arc. He added 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game in the Conference finals.

The Larry Bird ECF MVP trophy seemed out of Butler's hands after Game 5. He was held to just 14 points in that game, his lowest output in the playoffs. The Miami Heat were blown out in Boston where the Celtics cut the series lead to 3-2.

Butler's struggles continued in Game 6 where he was hesitant and was handcuffed by the Celtics defense. "Jimmy Buckets" was 0-8 when guarded by Derrick White in that game.

Jimmy Butler, however, rose yet again when the Miami Heat needed him most. He scored 11 of Miami's last 13 points to nearly rally his team to an improbable win in Game 6. Only White's miraculous buzzer-beater forced a Game 7.

Butler's tentativeness was gone entering the must-win game. He had six points in the first quarter and aggressively attacked Boston's defense. Early in the game, the Heat knew that whether they win or lose the game, their leader would not go down without a big fight.

The tone set by the six-time All-Star carried over to his teammates. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and especially Caleb Martin thrived under the big lights. They had Butler as their shining example.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Jimmy Butler gets the Larry Bird Trophy for 2023 ECF MVP! Jimmy Butler gets the Larry Bird Trophy for 2023 ECF MVP! 🏆 https://t.co/jRD52GmoUw

The Boston Celtics' superstars, unlike Miamis' cornerstone, buckled under the weight of pressure and expectation. When Boston's best players shrunk, the rest of the roster couldn't do much.

Caleb Martin deserved as much consideration as Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin doesn't have the pedigree and reputation of Jimmy Butler. And yet, many will be wondering why he didn't win the ECF MVP over his more illustrious teammate.

Martin averaged 19.3 points, hitting a sizzling 60.2% shooting, including 48.9% from behind the arc. He also had 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals.

The former undrafted players' impact, however, goes more than just the numbers. Many of his baskets came when the Miami Heat badly needed a bucket. Martin's 14 first-half points in Game 7 were a big reason why the Boston Celtics were down early.

Some could even argue that Caleb Martin had a bigger impact in Games 6 and 7 compared to Butler.

Martin averaged 23.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists on 61.3% shooting, including 58.4% from deep. Butler, on the other hand, had 26.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.0 APG and 2.0 SPG. He shot 33.4% while hitting 46.5% of his threes.

Also read: What is Caleb Martin's salary? Taking a closer look at his endorsements, contract duration and more

Poll : 0 votes