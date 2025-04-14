Jimmy Butler provides key update on his thigh injury ahead of play-in skirmish vs Grizzlies

Jimmy Butler provided an optimistic injury update after the Golden State Warriors' disappointing 124-119 loss on Sunday. The veteran forward took a knee from LA Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard during the game and was seen limping postgame with a left thigh injury. However, he quashed all fears of a major injury scare and confirmed his availability for the play-in clash against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Butler, who played 48 minutes in the contest for his 30 points and nine assists, believed he was fine and would take the floor against Ja Morant and Co.

"It's alright. Play some dominoes, drink some coffee, and I'll feel better. I am always ready to go."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Butler, Draymond Green, and Steph Curry all logged mammoth minutes with the other two veterans clocking over 35 minutes. Their efforts were in vain as the Clippers, led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard's 39 and 33 points, handed Golden State a five-point loss, pushing them to a play-in battle.

Jimmy Butler switches to 'Playoff Jimmy' mode well before the playoffs

Playing 48 minutes with a sore thigh, and dropping 30 points while at it was classic 'Playoff Jimmy', and the Warriors superstar now needs to continue to play with the same intensity as the team looks to lock up a playoff spot.

Ad

Butler ended his evening with 30 points, 1 rebound, 9 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover, 1 foul, while shooting 12-20 from the free-throw line and 6-9 free throws. His performance was solid, despite the lack of rebounds.

The Warriors will hope that their midseason acquisition can continue his rich vein of form when they play the Grizzlies. Only time will tell if Jimmy Butler can help Golden State make a deeper run in the playoffs, starting with a win against the Grizzlies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.