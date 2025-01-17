Jimmy Butler provides sneak peek of new hair color ahead of potential return vs Nuggets

Jimmy Butler could return to play for the Miami Heat on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The six-time All-Star sat out the past seven games after the Heat suspended him for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Butler told reporters early this month that he no longer has “joy” playing basketball and would probably regain that feeling outside of Miami.

Jimmy Buckets started serving the suspension on Jan. 4 in the Heat’s home game against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 4. He did not travel with the team during a recent West Coast six-game road swing. The Heat removed him from the injury report ahead of the Nuggets showdown, which means he is expected to play on Friday.

The versatile forward went on Instagram to share a sneak peek of his latest hair color:

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has a new hair color ahead of a potential return against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. [photo: @jimmybutler/IG]

Jimmy Butler used black and white photos for his IG story. Playbook Sports on X/Twitter reported that the accent in his hair is white. Only Butler’s appearance will prove if this is the right color.

Butler often colors his hair depending on his whims. He has used orange, green and red before this season. White could be debuting on his head on Friday.

Jimmy Butler lasted only seven minutes in first game against Denver Nuggets this season

The Miami Heat visited the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8, hoping to stop a two-game losing slide. Kevin Love and Jaime Jaquez were on the inactive lists, but Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were available to lead the Heat.

Butler’s night lasted only seven minutes after landing on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray's foot. The Heat forward rolled in pain after he sprained his ankle. He exited early with two points, two assists and one rebound. Miami could not overcome his injury and lost 135-122.

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP has given his hair a new look, but it remains to be seen if he will see action in the rematch against the Nuggets. Miami is also in a two-game losing slide before hosting Nikola Jokic and Co. History could repeat itself if Jimmy Buckets is held out or disengaged if he returns.

