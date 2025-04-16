Jimmy Butler recalls confident pre-trade message sent to Steph Curry and Warriors 

Jimmy Butler recalled his confident pre-trade message to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors following their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors defeated Memphis 121-116 in their play-in tournament game. They now hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

Speaking after the game, Butler was asked what it was like for him to make the playoffs. He replied, saying it was different than with other teams and recalled his confident pre-trade message to Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr:

“When I talked to Steph and Dray and Steve before I even got here, I was telling them I can help… I feel like I can give any team, for sure this one, a chance to win.”

“They believe it, I believe it, and that’s all that you can ask for. Now we just gotta go out there, execute, play our tails off, and win some.

Jimmy Butler was key in the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies. He recorded a game-high 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Stephen Curry was also key and finished his night with 37 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Butler has turned Golden State’s season around since being traded there on Feb. 6. He has made 30 appearances for the team, recording 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The Warriors have won 23 of the 30 games they’ve played with Butler in the regular season.

Now, with their first win of the postseason in hand, Jimmy Butler and Co. look ready to take on the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors to their first-ever play-in tournament win

The Golden State Warriors have been a part of three play-in tournaments since the format was introduced during the 2019-20 season. However, Tuesday’s win over Memphis marks the first time that the Dubs have won a play-in tournament game.

They first lost to the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021 and were eliminated. Then, they lost to the Sacramento Kings in 2024. It’ll be interesting to see what the Warriors do in the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry's combined effort against Memphis should be a cause for worry in Houston.

