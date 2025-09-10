  • home icon
  • Jimmy Butler's agent dumps Ben Simmons from clientele after Knicks deal for 3× All-Star fizzles out

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 10, 2025 07:16 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
The New York Knicks had recently been linked to Ben Simmons as a potential landing spot. However, that possibility quickly fell apart when Simmons showed little to no interest in pursuing the opportunity. As a result, his agent, Bernie Lee, decided to part ways with him.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the move was made after Lee, who is also Jimmy Butler’s agent, felt Simmons had dismissed his efforts to secure a deal.

“Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee, recently dropped him as a client, according to Stein,” Bondy reported. “A source said that decision occurred after the point guard sent signals that he wasn’t interested in whatever came from his agent’s conversations with the Knicks.”
The back-and-forth surrounding Simmons and the Knicks has led to some confusion. Marc Stein reported that Simmons had turned down a one-year veteran minimum deal from the team. However, SNY’s Ian Begley contradicted, claiming that the Knicks never actually extended an offer to Simmons or any individual from his camp.

Ben Simmons most recently played for the LA Clippers after signing a rest-of-season contract in February worth just over $1 million. During the second half of the 2024-2025 season, he appeared in 18 games, averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Now, finding another roster spot in the league looks increasingly difficult. The Knicks weren’t his only possible option. Simmons had also been in contact with the Boston Celtics, but that opportunity closed when the team decided to use its open roster spot to sign veteran forward Chris Boucher.

Jeff Teague urges Ben Simmons to retire

With the 2025 free agency winding down, Ben Simmons still hasn’t found a team and remains without a roster spot. According to sources, the uncertainty has even led him to consider retirement.

Former NBA guard Jeff Teague added fuel to the conversation, suggesting Simmons should call it a career. Speaking on his “Club 520” podcast, Teague didn’t hold back about how Simmons looked hurt on the court.

“It’s over. It’s over, bro,” Teague said. “Ya’ll seen him when he was playing, he can’t move anymore… He runs like his back hurt. He’s hurt.”
Ben Simmons has dealt with chronic back pain for years, going through multiple surgeries. In March 2024, he had a microscopic partial discectomy to fix a nerve issue in his lower back.

But even after that, the problems didn’t stop. During the 2024–25 season, the pain forced him to miss time and making it hard for him to have much impact when he was on the floor.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

