Jimmy Butler's alleged NSFW trash talk to Dillon Brooks in Game 4 goes viral

Jimmy Butler did not hold back as he tore into Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks during Game 4 of the NBA 2025 playoffs. The Golden State Warriors superstar added more fuel to what has already been a brutally physical matchup as he taunted Brooks with NSFW trash-talk that went viral.

The clip did the rounds on X (formerly Twitter):

"You a bum a b***h"?????"

When the referee enquired to check if the profanity was directed to him, Butler even clarified saying the expletives were meant for the Rockets star. At the time of writing, Houston had a seven-point lead with the scoreline reading 57-50.

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

