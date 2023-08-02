Jimmy Butler's Bigface set to link up with coffee gear brand Fellow to produce $2,000 limited edition kits

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's standout playoff performers. While there may be various factors contributing to the 33-year-old's playoff prowess, one undeniable aspect is his love for caffeine.

Famously known as the NBA's chief coffee enthusiast, Jimmy Butler takes his passion for coffee to another level. He brings his high-end La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine to road games. During the league's "bubble" season in 2020, he made headlines for brewing coffee and charging fellow players $20 per cup. This unique side hustle named "Bigface" eventually evolved into a successful coffee and lifestyle brand.

In a new collaborative effort, Butler's Bigface has partnered with the stylish coffee gear brand, Fellow, to introduce a range of co-branded products to the market. The inspiration behind this collaboration was Butler's desire to create the ultimate coffee kit for his travels, an area he's undoubtedly familiar with.

The Limited Edition Ultimate Road Kit, neatly packed in a custom carry-on-sized, wheeled Pelican 1535 case, is the centerpiece of this collaboration. Only 20 of these exclusive kits will be produced, with one reserved for Butler himself. However, given its lofty price tag of $2,000 each, it's a luxury reserved for the fortunate few.

Looking back at Jimmy Butler's NBA Bubble Performance

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

During the unprecedented NBA Bubble season in 2020, Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler demonstrated his true grit and leadership, leaving an indelible mark on the league.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced players into a confined environment at the Walt Disney World Resort, the challenges of this unique season were evident from the start. However, Butler embraced the situation and emerged as a symbol of resilience, earning the admiration of basketball fans and his peers alike.

As the leader of the Miami Heat, Butler shouldered the responsibility of guiding his team through uncertain times. He led the Heat to an impressive run in the playoffs, proving himself as one of the NBA's top performers in high-pressure situations.

Butler's iconic performance came in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the heavily-favored LA Lakers. He recorded a 40-point triple-double, joining the ranks of basketball legends to achieve such a feat in the Finals. Not only did his individual performance stand out, but his leadership on and off the court became the rallying point for the entire Miami Heat team.

In the NBA Bubble, Jimmy Butler proved that he was not just a star on the court but also an inspiration and leader. Even up until this day, his passion and grit on the hardwood have still done him and the Heat wonders, as they made another trip to the NBA Finals under Butler's leadership, this time against the Denver Nuggets.

