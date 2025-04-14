Jimmy Butler's ex Kaitlin Nowak drops 4 words as she gives sneak peek into playful day out with their kids

Jimmy Butler’s ex-girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak gave a sneak peek into her playful day out with their kids. Butler and Nowak have three kids together: Rylee, born in 2019, Brayan, born in 2022, and Kian, born in 2023. Nowak’s Instagram is filled with pictures of her kids with Butler.

Ad

She posted more stories on Sunday, giving a sneak peek into a day out with her kids. Nowak first shared a picture of a frog that one of her kids had caught and wrote:

“Catch of the day.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was followed by another story that shows Butler and Nowak’s children playing with rocks.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Check out her Instagram stories below:

Nowak shares her children’s catch of the day

Katlin Nowak provides a peek into her day out with the kids

Katilin and Jimmy Butler started dating in 2019. They made their relationship public in 2020 but ultimately decided to part ways just three years later. The end of Jimmy and Kaitlin’s relationship didn’t happen on the best of terms, as the two are currently caught in a legal battle.

Ad

Trending

Reports on Nowak’s paternity suit against Butler reveal that the Warriors star is paying a sum of $55,000 per month in child support. Furthermore, he also paid an additional $10,000 a month for a nanny following the birth of Kian in 2023.

The latest development in their legal battle reveals that Butler will also pay $30,000 to Nowak’s lawyers. This will be done to ensure that Kaitlin can continue fighting Jimmy in court, as per In Touch.

Ad

Even though they are not in the best terms the parents are individually really close to the kids as seen in his Kaitlin's instagram stories.

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors have clinched a spot in the play-in

Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Golden State Warriors seems to have paid off as the Dubs have now clinched a spot in the play-in tournament. Heading into Sunday’s game, they held the sixth seed in the Western Conference and could’ve made it straight to the playoffs with a win over the Clippers.

Ad

But they fell short despite Stephen Curry and Butler combining for 66 points. Now, Golden State has clinched the seventh seed and will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. If they win, Jimmy Butler and Co. will head to the playoffs as the seventh seed in the West.

This has been a season full of ups and downs for both Golden State and Butler. Hopefully, they can turn things around now that the regular season is over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More