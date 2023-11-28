Jimmy Butler’s global connections expand as he trounces Usain Bolt: “Tell them what I did”

Since becoming a star in the NBA, Jimmy Butler has made friends with athletes all over the world. His latest interaction was with the man who is widely regarded as the fastest person on earth.

One thing that separates Jimmy Butler from those around him is his hyper-competitiveness. He always wants to win, and never shies away from trash talk. Butler recently posted a clip on his Instagram of him getting into it with Usain Bolt during a friendly game of dominoes.

"Run it up on they a**," Butler said. "When you get back to Jamaica, you tell them about me. Tell them what I did to you today!"

When he isn't playing dominoes with the iconic sprinter, Butler is is leading the charge for the Miami Heat. Through 17 games, the Heat are in fifth place of the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-7. So far this season, Butler is averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Jimmy Butler has other notable famous friends

Aside from Usian Bolt, Jimmy Butler has made friends with other notable athletes from around the world. Despite not being one of the biggest names in the NBA, he's managed to build relationships with other top pro athletes.

Among the notable people Butler has become friends with over the years is Brazilian soccer star Neymar. The two have been seen chopping it up on multiple occasions before Miami Heat games.

When he isn't playing for Brazil's national team, Neymar plays for Al Hilal. It is a professional soccer club based out of Saudi Arabia.

Neymar is not the only soccer star Butler has linked up with in the past. Kylian Mbappe is another mega-star he has become friends with. Mbappe is the star forward of the France national team, and plays for Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

Outside of soccer, Butler has also taken an interst in car racing. This has led to him forming a relationship with Formula 1 star Lando Norris. The Heat star even got to sit in the passenger seat with Norris for a lap on the race track in his McLaren. As expected, Butler was terrified the entire time.

Outside of basketball, Butler has managed to develop a wide range of hobbies and interests. Because of this, he has been able to cross paths and build friendships with some remarkable talents across the world of sports.