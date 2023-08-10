Jimmy Butler's got jokes after he gets a 95 rating in NBA 2K24

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler couldn't help jokingly bragging about his NBA2K ratings. In a recent clip that went viral online, Butler was hanging around with his friends, and he hilariously mentioned his 95 rating on 2K while telling them he doesn't know them anymore.

"I don't know you n**gas no more," Bulter can be heard saying. "95 on 2K guys."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Butler had a stellar postseason run last year. He guided the Miami Heat to a finals appearance, despite the team being the eighth seed. They beat contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics en route to their second trip to the finals in three years.

Jimmy Butler was inarguably their best player. He averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 46.8%. His contributions may have resulted in landing a 95 rating in NBA 2K24. He had a 93 rating last year.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic has the highest rating (98), followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, tied at 96. Butler is accompanied by Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard, with a 95 rating.

Looking back at Jimmy Butler's 2K ratings over the year

Jimmy Butler has been a playoff player for majority of his career. He didn't have MVP-caliber production during the regular season, but he turned up the heat in the knockouts, reminding everyone of his prowess as one of the best players.

Butler proved that again last year. He never made the All-Star game but emerged as the player who led an eighth seed to the finals. His 2K ratings take a hit due to that, but Butler is worthy of a top-10 rating nearly every year based on his playoff performances. NBA2K seems to have realized that, giving him his best career rating in the popular video game.

Butler's 2K journey started with a 67 rating in 2012. He was a sophomore and not as highly touted. Butler came into the league as the 30th pick and played sporadically his first year before his rise started in his second season.

Butler's rating improved to 76 in 2013, 80 in 2014 and 86 in 2015 after he won the Most Improved Player award, averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds. and 3.3 assists a game. Butler became an integral part of the Bulls during that stretch, leading them to five playoff appearances in his tenure there.

Jimmy Butler's ratings improved a tad over the next few years. It was 88 in 2016, 90 in 2017, 89 in 2018, 88 in 2019, 89 in 2020, 91 in 2021 and 93 in 2022 before a career-best 95 this year.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)