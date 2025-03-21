Jimmy Butler's hilarious locker room banter with $37,756,096 sharpshooter continues -"Fake a** triple-double"

Jimmy Butler's locker room banter with his teammate Buddy Hield continued on Thursday following the Golden State Warriors 114-117 home victory against the Toronto Raptors.

Butler led the Warriors' victory charge with his second triple-double performance since joining the team in February. After the contest, Hield hilariously called out Butler's feat during the former Miami Heat star's postgame interview.

"Fake a*** triple-double," Hield said.

Butler and the $37,756,096 sharpshooter, per Spotrac, further engaged in a light-hearted back-and-forth before returning to the interview.

"You don't pass the ball enough to get a triple-double," Butler replied.

Jimmy Butler recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, and two blocks in the game to lead the Warriors to victory on Thursday. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield added eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal off the bench.

With the win, the Warriors improved to a 41-29 record and hold the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They will now hit the road to face the Atlanta Hawks next on Saturday.

Jimmy Butler trolled Buddy Hield after first Warriors triple-double

Jimmy Butler recorded his first triple-double with the Golden State Warriors earlier this month with his 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. The triple-double was also the Warriors' first this season and led the team to a 120-130 home win.

In the postgame interview, Buddy Hield praised Butler as a "connector" for the team. However, the 6-foot-7 forward responded in a different tone as he responded with a light-hearted jab.

"Don't listen to nothing Buddy says ever," Butler said. "He can't even spell connector now that I think about it."

Butler further challenged Hield to spell the word as he playfully tried to prove his point.

The hilarious banter between Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield signals the Warriors' budding chemistry which is also visible on the court. Butler even credited his teammates for his first Warriors triple-double performance.

"You can't get a triple-double without your teammates. That's for damn sure," Butler said."Whether they miss the shot and you get the rebound, or they make the shot whenever you pass it to them. [Triple-double] is just a word."

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have gone 16-3 and are riding a two-game winning streak. The former six-time NBA All-Star has brought new life to a team previously struggling to maintain a top-10 spot.

