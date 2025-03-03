Jimmy Butler's seamless Warriors transition echoes $70,000,000 star amid Steph Curry's stellar form, claims veteran analyst

Jimmy Butler's arrival to the Golden State Warriors has been a boon to Steph Curry and the team. The former Miami Heat star has perfectly blended in with Steve Kerr's system and has provided the Dubs' season a much-needed boost.

On Monday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Stephen A. Smith shared his views on Butler's seamless transition and compared him to Klay Thompson's previous role with Golden State.

"He (Jimmy Butler) benefits Steph Curry almost as much as Klay Thompson did and that's what is surprising to me," Smith said.

Thompson, who has a net worth of $70 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), made a big decision last offseason and left the Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks. He and Curry were known as the "Splash Brothers" for their great synergy on the court while knocking down a lot of 3-pointers.

Smith highlighted that Butler's ability to get to the free-throw line has provided Curry with much-needed space on the floor. The Warriors' opponents cannot afford to double-team Curry as Butler is a constant scoring threat which gives him more open looks from downtown.

Butler and Curry's partnership has benefitted them both. The former Heat star is averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while Curry is putting up 24.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 6.2 apg.

Jimmy Butler shared his feelings on playing with Steph Curry after his 56-point masterclass against the Magic

On Thursday, the Warriors faced the Orlando Magic and walked away with a 121-115 win. The highlight of the night was Steph Curry's season-high 56-point performance. After the game, Jimmy Butler participated in a postgame interview where he talked about playing alongside Curry.

"It's fun to watch even more fun because it's a huge reason we won the game," Butler said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "Like I said, I am glad that I am on this side of it, when he get hot he can get going."

Another reporter asked Butler if he felt amazed watching Curry work on his craft and the new Dubs star had a ready response. Butler said that such performances were expected from him given his illustrious career in the NBA. Moreover, he revealed that the 11-time All-Star's talents make everyone on the team work harder on defense to get him the ball and watch him do his job.

