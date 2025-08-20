  • home icon
  • Jimmy Butler's X account gets hacked, makes politically charged posts about Donald Trump, war in Gaza

Jimmy Butler's X account gets hacked, makes politically charged posts about Donald Trump, war in Gaza

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 20, 2025 10:07 GMT
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler's X account gets hacked, makes politically charged posts about Donald Trump, war in Gaza (Source: Imagn)

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler’s X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on Tuesday night. During the breach, the hacker posted politically charged messages, including tweets targeting President Donald Trump and the conflict in Gaza.

The hacker’s first tweet addressed the situation in Palestine and warned that this would be the first of many celebrity account hacks.

"Since everybody too scared to speak up about it, imma hack every celeb and athlete and tweet the truth," he expressed.

He then followed up with a tweet aimed at President Trump, demanding the release of the Epstein files.

"Release the files pu*sy, we ain't forget @realDonaldTrump," he remarked.
The tirade continued for several minutes, with the hacker asking people to comment if they wanted a follow-back from Butler’s account.

While the account has since been restored, Jimmy Butler’s camp hasn't issued an official statement, but the posts have quickly circulated across X (formerly Twitter).

Jimmy Butler responds to Draymond Green's jab at Miami Heat fans after their latest trade

Jimmy Butler responded to Draymond Green after Green had taken shots at Miami Heat fans over their latest trade.

On Friday, the Heat traded Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets, a player fans had previously suggested as a potential replacement for Butler during his turbulent stretch with the team earlier this year.

Green interacted with fans on Threads, expressing his support for Butler.

"Y’all (internet experts) wanted Jimmy to come off the bench behind dude, and 5 months later The Heat traded him for a bag of chips. That’s wild," he wrote.
The former NBA champion reinforced his point on Instagram by resharing a post about the trade.

"Look what you've done Jimbo @jimmybutler," he added.

Butler replied to Green’s jabs at Miami Heat fans with a brief statement.

"Don't put that evil on me, Ricky Bobby! I had nothing to do with it! Let me live my offseason with my blonde weave in," Butler remarked.

The Heat sent Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for an unprotected 2026 second-round pick, a move that was largely seen as a salary dump.

Edited by Bhargav
