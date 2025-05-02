Jimmy Butler once said Steven Adams hit him so hard he “thought life was over”

Throughout his career, Jimmy Butler has never been shy to give his thoughts on his NBA counterparts. On one occasion, he gave a blunt response to one of the league's most physical forces.

Ad

Steven Adams is far from a star in the league, but he's been one of the NBA's most reliable middle-of-the-pack big men. Along with being a constant threat on the offensive and defensive glass, he impacts the game in numerous ways.

One underrated part of Adam's game is his screening. Standing at 6-foot-11, 265 pounds, his large frame is a hard one to get by. This benefits his pick-and-roll partners, as they are able to generate more space away from their defender.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Endless players have talked about Adam's screen and how tough they are to get through. Among those to do so was Jimmy Butler, who didn't hold back his true thoughts on the veteran center.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He hit me with one screen today," Butler said. "And I thought my life was over. Like seriously."

Expand Tweet

Ad

These days, Adams is keeping his career going in a reserve role with the Houston Rockets. He currently finds himself in a highly competitive first-round battle with Butler and the new-look Golden State Warriors.

Steve Kerr wants Jimmy Butler on the ball more in pivotal Game 6 matchup

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to put away the Houston Rockets for good in Game 6. Ahead of the action, head coach Steve Kerr has a clear goal in mind when it comes to Jimmy Butler.

Ad

Along with missing a game due to injury, Butler's play has been up and down in this series. He has two performances with 25 or more points, but also a pair of single-digit outings. With so much at stake in Game 6, Kerr wants the star forward in a prominent role.

In Game 5, Jimmy Butler finished with eight points and five rebounds in 25 minutes. If Kerr has it his way, that won't be the case on Friday. As far as their gameplan goes, he feels the Warriors need to make it a priority to get Butler the ball more.

Ad

"The thing with Jimmy is there's nothing complicated about how he plays," Kerr said. "You just have to get him the ball and get spaced."

Expand Tweet

As one of the NBA's most proven playoff performers, Butler should be a focal point of the Warriors' offense. Golden State won each of the games he reached 25 points and lost when he couldn't crack double digits. Based on this trend, they have to allow him to get going if they want to avoid a Game 7 in Houston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.