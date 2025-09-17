  • home icon
  • Jimmy Butler sends instant demand to Warriors front office for clarity on future amid Jonathan Kuminga drama 

By Evan Bell
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:54 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Jimmy Butler reportedly reached out to Golden State's front office amid Jonathan Kuminga standoff (image credit: IMAGN)

Amid the standoff between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors' front office, Jimmy Butler wants to know what the team's plans are going forward.

According to Warriors beat writer Dalton Johnson, in addition to Butler reaching out to Kuminga, he has also sought clarity from the front office.

“In that ESPN article, they mentioned that Draymond and Jimmy have checked in and reached out to Jonathan Kuminga," Johnson said on Tuesday, via the "Dubs Talk" podcast. "I can confidently say that Jimmy Butler has also reached out to the team and been like, ‘What's going on here? I just wanted to know the plan.’”
With Butler eager to seal his legacy with a title, it's clear that he is in win-now mode heading into the 2025-26 season.

Butler celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, while Steph Curry is closing in on 38 years old and Draymond Green will soon be 36. The trio is undoubtedly in the twilight years of their careers.

However, they showed during last season's playoffs before Curry suffered a hamstring injury that they can still compete with the best in West.

Looking at the latest surrounding Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors amid Jimmy Butler talk

With the start of training camps for the 2025-26 season around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the Warriors' standoff with Jonathan Kuminga.

ESPN's Anthony Slater indicated that he's spoken with Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, about the situation.

"I actually talked to Aaron Turner, Jonathan Kuminga's agent, this morning, and the messaging they're adopting this week is, 'Turn the (team option) to a player option' and it's done,'" Slater said on Tuesday, via "NBA Today." "
"And that messaging is generally saying if that's suddenly a player option, not only will Jonathan Kuminga sign it, they're saying, but he will be completely bought in on the mission they're asking of him."
That report was corroborated by NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson, who shared a similar update on X.

"The messaging from Jonathan Kuminga and his agent Aaron Turner, as (Anthony Slater) reported, is they're all-in if the team option becomes a player option on the new three-year offer that's worth around $75 million. Done deal The Warriors have been unwilling to do a player option," Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.
The big question is whether Golden State is willing to convert the team option to a player option. If not, there's no telling what it will take for either side to blink first in this standoff.

Without a resolution, Kuminga will likely wind up taking the qualifying offer, something the Warriors want to avoid.

