Jimmy Butler set to don brand new jersey number for Golden State Warriors: Report 

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 06, 2025 02:57 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Source: Getty
San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Source: Getty

Jimmy Butler will have a new jersey number with the Golden State Warriors. Per insider Chris Haynes, the 6x NBA All-Star will don No. 10 for the Bay Area side after his iconic 22 with the Miami Heat.

"Sources: Jimmy Butler, the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, will wear No. 10"
Butler will join the fifth team of his 14-year NBA career. So far, he has donned No. 21, 22, and 23 on his jerseys. It was 21 with the Chicago Bulls and 23 with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. The latest development comes as a change after he wore sequential numbers as he was traded from one team to another.

Ironically, Andrew Wiggins wore 22 for the Warriors before his trade. But now, the rest of the NBA 2024-25 season will see Jimmy Butler in 10.

