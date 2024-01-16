Jimmy Butler shoes tonight: What edition of JB's did Heat superstar sport today on return?

Jimmy Butler returned for the Miami Heat from a seven-game absence due to a sprained toe and showcased a winning performance in the team's 96-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the injury layoff, Butler appeared undeterred, scoring 31 points and hitting crucial free throws in the overtime period, proving instrumental in the Heat's third consecutive win.

However, returning to the court, Jimmy rocked Li-Ning JB 2 from his signature shoe line with the Chinese brand Li-Ning

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Li-Ning JB2 Jimmy Butler sneakers are carefully designed to embody his association with the Miami Heat.

These sneakers feature a sleek and plump design, with a predominantly white base accented by Miami Heat red and black details for a striking contrast.

Jimmy Butler's JB logo is prominently displayed on the tongue and heel of the shoes. For performance, the JB2 incorporates cutting-edge technology, including Li-Ning Boom, Boom Fiber, and GCU (Ground Control Unit).

Additionally, Li-Ning introduces a carbon fiber plate on the midsole, a first for the brand, which is integrated with the Boom materials to elevate the shoe's performance capabilities.

Jimmy Butler's shoe deal with Li-Ning

Butler's switch from the Jordan Brand to Li-Ning represented a significant move in the NBA sneaker landscape. Following the mutual agreement to part ways with the Jordan Brand, Butler became the highest-profile sneaker free agent across the league.

The move led to discussions with multiple brands regarding a new multi-year endorsement deal, ultimately resulting in the six-time All-Star signing with the Chinese shoe brand, Li-Ning.

This showcased Li-Ning's increasing influence in the basketball sneaker market and marked an important milestone in Butler's career as he secured a new multi-year partnership with the brand.

Since signing with Li-Ning, Butler has embraced the brand, leading to the launch of his signature sneaker line, the Li-Ning Jimmy Butler 2.

In addition to releasing signature sneaker models, the Li-Ning Jimmy Butler 2 has become available online. The shoe was launched in the 'Miami Heat Home' colorway, priced at $225 for adult sizes, and is exclusively available on the KICKS CREW website and app.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!