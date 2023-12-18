Jimmy Butler shouts out Carlos Alcaraz for his Sportsmanship Award

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler took to Instagram to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on winning the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. Alcaraz, the youngest No. 1 in ATP history last year, was selected by his fellow players for the award, which recognizes fair play, professionalism and integrity on and off the court.

Butler congratulated Alcaraz on Instagram stories for winning the award, along with a clapping emoji:

Butler's shoutout to Alcaraz is not the first time he has shown support for the young tennis player. He has become one of Alcaraz's biggest cheerleaders, even when he can't shout at him during matches.

"I want to yell while I'm sitting in the stands," Butler said, via WSJ Magazine.

Alcaraz has been making waves in the tennis world, and his future looks bright. He's set to compete in the 2024 Australian Open without his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Jimmy Butler's bold prediction spectacularly came to fruition, as he delivered a game-winning shot against the Chicago Bulls. Scoring a game-high 28 points, Butler's buzzer-beater secured a remarkable 118–116 victory for the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Butler had made a bold prediction after he missed the game-winning three at the buzzer against the Knicks on Nov. 24:

"We're gonna live with the result. But I guarantee I'm making the next one."

He did just that as he led the Heat to a victory over the Bulls.

Butler's prediction was not just a random statement. He had a history of making such predictions and backing them up.

In 2019, he predicted that the Philadelphia 76ers would win Game 2 of their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, and he scored 30 points to lead the Sixers to victory. Butler's ability to deliver in clutch situations has made him one of the most valuable players in the league.

His exhilarating game-winner epitomized Butler's impact on the Heat's strong start in the 2023 season. With a commanding 15-11 record, the team's promising position in the early playoff picture portrayed Butler's exceptional performance and leadership.

His ability to rise to the occasion and fulfill his prophetic statement reflects his pivotal role in driving the Heat towards a successful season.