Jimmy Butler stats: How did Warriors star fare in Game 2 vs Timberwolves (May 8) | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals
Jimmy Butler's Golden State Warriors faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Thursday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Butler scored just six points on 2-for-5 shooting in the first half. He made a 3-pointer and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover in 17 minutes. The Warriors trail 56-39 at the halftime break.
Jimmy Butler's stats
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Jimmy Butler
6
5
3
1
0
1
2-5
1-1
1-2
-5
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
