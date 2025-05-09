  • home icon
  Jimmy Butler stats: How did Warriors star fare in Game 2 vs Timberwolves (May 8) | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals

Jimmy Butler stats: How did Warriors star fare in Game 2 vs Timberwolves (May 8) | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 09, 2025 01:49 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Jimmy Butler's Golden State Warriors faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their second-round series on Thursday (Image source: Imagn)

Jimmy Butler's Golden State Warriors faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Thursday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Butler scored just six points on 2-for-5 shooting in the first half. He made a 3-pointer and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover in 17 minutes. The Warriors trail 56-39 at the halftime break.

Jimmy Butler's stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jimmy Butler6531012-51-11-2-5
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
