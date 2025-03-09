Jimmy Butler looked to guide the Golden State Warriors to their fourth straight win, this time at home, after securing three consecutive victories on the road. Before Butler’s arrival, the Warriors edged out a 107-104 thriller against the Pistons back in January.

This game delivered another dramatic finish. Detroit went up 103-100 following a Malik Beasley 3-pointer and two free throws from Ausar Thompson with under three minutes left. But the Warriors responded with a 15-7 run, with Steph Curry icing the game at the free-throw line.

Butler made an early statement, knocking down a turnaround fadeaway jumper as part of another 9-0 Warriors start. But Detroit refused to back down, battling their way back and cutting the deficit to two at the end of the opening quarter, 22-20.

In the second quarter, Butler took charge offensively, scoring seven points, including two free throws that helped trim the Pistons' lead to 54-51 at halftime.

Butler stayed aggressive in the third, knocking down a 3-pointer to open the period and fueling a personal 15-point quarter, keeping the game neck and neck.

Although Butler quieted down in the fourth, teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green stepped up in the clutch to seal the victory.

The former Heat star finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Below are Jimmy Butler’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jimmy Butler III 17:27 9 6 2 3 6 50.0 0 0 0.0 3 4 75.0 1 5 0 1 2 0 -7

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, while Draymond Green contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

