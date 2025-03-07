  • home icon
  • Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Golden State Warriors star perform against Brooklyn Nets? (March 6)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 07, 2025 01:41 GMT
Jimmy Butler Stats for March 6. (Photo: IMAGN)
Jimmy Butler has been a fantastic addition to the Golden State Warriors, reinvigorating Steph Curry and the rest of the team. Butler might not be scoring as many expected him to be, but he's doing all the right things to make the Warriors' offense potent.

The Warriors continued their five-game road trip on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Butler was named in the starting lineup along with Curry, Brandin Podzmieski, Moses Moody and Draymond Green.

Playing power forward is not new for the six-time All-Star since he was used the same way at times by the Miami Heat. So how did Butler perform tonight versus the Nets?

Here are Jimmy Butler's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jimmy Butler1122200018:194-60-03-3+7
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

