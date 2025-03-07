Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Golden State Warriors star perform against Brooklyn Nets? (March 6)

Jimmy Butler has been a fantastic addition to the Golden State Warriors, reinvigorating Steph Curry and the rest of the team. Butler might not be scoring as many expected him to be, but he's doing all the right things to make the Warriors' offense potent.

Ad

The Warriors continued their five-game road trip on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Butler was named in the starting lineup along with Curry, Brandin Podzmieski, Moses Moody and Draymond Green.

Playing power forward is not new for the six-time All-Star since he was used the same way at times by the Miami Heat. So how did Butler perform tonight versus the Nets?

Here are Jimmy Butler's stats in the first half:

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jimmy Butler 11 2 2 2 0 0 0 18:19 4-6 0-0 3-3 +7

Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.