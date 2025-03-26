Jimmy Butler stats tonight: How did Warriors star fare against former team Heat in Steph Curry's absence (March 25)

Just weeks after joining the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler has found himself in a unique leadership position. With Steph Curry missing his second straight game after suffering a pelvic contusion last Thursday, the responsibility of driving the Warriors' offense has fallen on Butler's shoulders.

On Tuesday, the Warriors take on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. In addition to Butler's need to step up in Curry's absence, this is the first time that he will go up against the team that he had a very public breakup with for a number of months.

Butler had a slow start in the first quarter of this game, finishing with 2 points on 1-for-3 shooting, along with one rebound.

