Jimmy Butler was yet to get off to a flier as the Golden State Warriors carved out a 62-48 lead against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Thursday. The visitors came off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks but were off to a solid start playing with pace and intensity on the second night of their back-to-back.

The forward had six points, four rebounds, and two assists in 17:14 minutes of action as the Warriors closed out their first half with contributions from Brandin Podziemski (14 points) and Moses Moody (10 points).

Jimmy Butler comes into the game averaging 22.0 points on 46.3% shooting from the field, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks in his three games for Golden State.

