Jimmy Butler stats tonight: How did Warriors star fare vs ex-teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks? (March 15)

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors hosted Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks on Saturday, with both teams aiming to strengthen their playoff positions in their respective conferences.

Ad

The matchup also marked Butler’s first game as a Warrior against Towns, his former teammate from their days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The game began as a tightly contested battle, with Butler scoreless for the first 11 minutes. However, he erupted in the final minute, scoring five points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to help the Warriors close the first quarter with a 32-21 lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The second quarter remained competitive, but Butler set the tone for the Warriors, contributing to their first seven points with two free throws and two assists.

After a brief rest, he checked back in with four minutes left, assisting on a Steph Curry 3-pointer before adding a dunk just before halftime. Curry capped the half with another triple, giving the Warriors a 54-50 edge heading into the break.

Below are Jimmy Butler’s full stats from the game.

Ad

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jimmy Butler III 15:19 9 0 4 3 6 50.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 0 0 1 0 0 1 6

Ad

Steve Kerr is a believer in Jimmy Butler's 'Playoff Jimmy' persona

Last Saturday, the Warriors battled the Detroit Pistons, where Butler dropped 26 points in yet another impressive outing since joining Golden State from the Miami Heat.

Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Butler’s intensity and leadership, emphasizing the reality of "Playoff Jimmy."

"Playoff Jimmy is a real thing," Kerr said (per Bleacher Report). "In some ways that felt like a playoff game... the physicality, and kind of a rock fight, frankly. Guys like Jimmy really thrive in these type of games."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kerr previously compared Butler’s impact on the Warriors to that of Andre Iguodala, the former NBA Finals MVP.

“He’s a great complement to what already do…What he’s adding is that maturity and poise. We’ve made that Andre comparison. He’s not the exact same player as Andre Igoudala, but he has the same influence. He’s constantly reading what’s happening and calming us down and creating good possessions at both ends.”

In his first 14 games with the Warriors, Jimmy Butler has been a steady force, averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.