Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Warriors star perform against Hornets? (March 3)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:48 GMT
Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jimmy Butler was back in the Golden State Warriors starting lineup on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Butler missed the previous game with back spasms as his former team the Philadelphia 76ers snapped the Warriors' five-game winning streak.

Butler was inserted back into the starting five, relegating rookie big man Quentin Post to the bench. He starts at power forward along with Draymond Green and Moses Moody to complete the frontcourt. Steph Curry and Brandin Podziesmki were coach Steve Kerr's backcourt duo of choice.

But how did the Butler perform versus the Hornets? The latest Warriors finished with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists. He went 3-for-7 from the field, hitting one 3-point shot, and going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line as Golden State earned the easy 119-101 win.

Here are Jimmy Butler's stats for the game:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jimmy Butler1334103124:483-71-36-6+15
Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
