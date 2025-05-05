Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Warriors star perform against Houston Rockets in Game 7 of 2025 NBA playoffs? (May 4)

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their Western Conference playoff series on Sunday. Butler had a 27-point, nine-rebound and eight-assist performance two nights ago but could not carry the Dubs to a win. The former Miami Heat star hoped to sustain his impressive form and help his team to a series-clinching victory.

Jimmy Buckets contributed four points and one rebound in another low-scoring struggle. Butler's corner 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 16-13 advantage, a lead they would push to 23-19 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Buddy Hield's 14-point explosion in the second quarter eased the burden on Butler to carry the offense. With Steph Curry contributing only three first-half points, Hield's blistering form kept the Warriors in the driver's seat.

Butler and Draymond Green led the Warriors' defensive stand in the second quarter. By deciding to switch, the small-ball Dubs had to rely on the veteran forwards' defensive versatility. The 6-foot-7 Butler held his own when forced to guard Alperen Sengun in the shaded lane.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jimmy Butler 8 4 3 1 0 0 3-7 1-2 1-2 +9

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

