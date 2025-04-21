Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Warriors star perform against Rockets for Game 1 of 2025 NBA playoffs? (April 20)

Jimmy Butler made his playoff debut for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. It's Game 1 of the first-round series between the No. 2 Rockets and the No. 7 Warriors. Butler has always been a top performer in the postseason, which gives Golden State a huge boost.

Butler was part of coach Steve Kerr's usual starting five along with Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Draymond Green. Curry got some real help in the form of the ex-Miami Heat star, who was acquired at the trade deadline.

So how did "Jimmy Buckets" perform tonight versus the Rockets?

Here are Jimmy Butler's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jimmy Butler 13 4 4 3 0 1 0 20:05 5-9 0-1 3-4 +18

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

