  • Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Warriors star perform against Rockets for Game 1 of 2025 NBA playoffs? (April 20)

Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Warriors star perform against Rockets for Game 1 of 2025 NBA playoffs? (April 20)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:46 GMT
Jimmy Butler stats for April 20, Game 1 of 2025 NBA playoffs. (Photo: IMAGN)
Jimmy Butler stats for April 20, Game 1 of 2025 NBA playoffs. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jimmy Butler made his playoff debut for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. It's Game 1 of the first-round series between the No. 2 Rockets and the No. 7 Warriors. Butler has always been a top performer in the postseason, which gives Golden State a huge boost.

Butler was part of coach Steve Kerr's usual starting five along with Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Draymond Green. Curry got some real help in the form of the ex-Miami Heat star, who was acquired at the trade deadline.

So how did "Jimmy Buckets" perform tonight versus the Rockets?

Here are Jimmy Butler's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jimmy Butler1344301020:055-90-13-4+18
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
