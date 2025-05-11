Jimmy Butler stats tonight: How did Warriors star perform in Steph Curry's absence against Timberwolves in Game 3? (May 10)

In his first playoff run with the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler has taken on the tremendous responsibility of go-to guy. With Steph Curry out due to a hamstring injury, Butler has once again embraced the role of primary option on offense — which, to his credit, he lived up to back in his Miami Heat days.

Ad

To add to the drama of this playoff situation, Butler is going up against another one of his former teams in Round 2. The six-time All-Star infamously had a messy split with the Timberwolves years ago, and now, the franchise stands between him and a Western Conference Finals appearance.

At the end of three quarters in Game 3, Butler has put up 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting, along with five rebounds and seven assists.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.