Jimmy Butler stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings (Mar. 13)

Jimmy Butler had a quiet start to his evening when the Golden State Warriors hosted crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center on Thursday. The forward recorded x points on 1-4 shooting from the field and 0-0 from beyond the arc. He had three rebounds, three assists, and one steal, in over 15 minutes of action.

Ad

The arrival of the six-time NBA All-Star greatly energized the Warriors, who have since racked up a string of wins. With the versatile forward looking for his first win, Golden State looked primed as bonafide contenders with Butler in the fold.

Jimmy Butler comes into the game averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks per contest. The Warriors led 61-51 at halftime.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.