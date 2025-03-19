Jimmy Butler stats tonight: How did the Warriors superstar fare against the Milwaukee Bucks (Mar. 18)

Jimmy Butler was off to a quiet start on Tuesday as the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center. His efforts on both ends of the floor helped the hosts take a 58-44 lead over the Bucks, who are looking to bounce back from their loss to the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.

Butler ended his quarter with eight points, four rebounds, five assists, and three turnovers. Quinten Post and Brandin Podziemski led the side with 11 points each. The versatile forward has been averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in his 16 games for the Warriors.

