Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against New York Knicks? (Mar. 4)

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors continued a five-game road trip on Tuesday with a marquee showdown with the New York Knicks. The Dubs, 2-1 during their stretch away from San Francisco, could draw first blood in the season series against the Knicks with a victory. A win by the Warriors would improve their record to 9-1 in games the veteran forward played.

Ad

Jimmy Buckets missed the only field goal attempt he took in the first quarter. He had one assist but was in the center of the action in the Warriors' offensive sets as a screener. The Dubs trailed 26-25 after the first 12 minutes.

The former Miami Heat looked for his shots more in the second quarter, finishing the period with a 3-for-6 clip, including 0-for-2 from deep. Butler added one rebound and one assist as the Dubs faced a 55-47 deficit at halftime.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jimmy Butler 6 1 1 0 0 1 3-7 0-2 0-0 -6

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback