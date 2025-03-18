Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Nuggets? (March 17)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 18, 2025 03:27 GMT
Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jimmy Butler has been phenomenal for the Golden State Warriors since they acquired him from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Butler's performance has been superb though he struggled shooting the ball at times. However, the Warriors were seemingly rejuvenated by his presence as they were 14-2 since Butler's debut on Feb. 8 against the Chicago Bulls.

Ad

Golden State continued their seven-game homestand on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors were on a seven-game winning streak and were 9-1 in their last 10 games. The Nuggets entered the contest with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.

On the other hand, Butler was slotted at small forward, with Draymond Green and Quinten Post as his frontcourt mates. Steph Curry and Moses Moody were the starting guards, but how did "Jimmy Buckets" fare versus the Nuggets?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are Jimmy Butler's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jimmy Butler1014101015:483-70-24-6-11
Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी