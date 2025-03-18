Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Nuggets? (March 17)

Jimmy Butler has been phenomenal for the Golden State Warriors since they acquired him from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Butler's performance has been superb though he struggled shooting the ball at times. However, the Warriors were seemingly rejuvenated by his presence as they were 14-2 since Butler's debut on Feb. 8 against the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State continued their seven-game homestand on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors were on a seven-game winning streak and were 9-1 in their last 10 games. The Nuggets entered the contest with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.

On the other hand, Butler was slotted at small forward, with Draymond Green and Quinten Post as his frontcourt mates. Steph Curry and Moses Moody were the starting guards, but how did "Jimmy Buckets" fare versus the Nuggets?

Here are Jimmy Butler's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jimmy Butler 10 1 4 1 0 1 0 15:48 3-7 0-2 4-6 -11

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

