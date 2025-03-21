Jimmy Butler stats tonight: How did Warriors’ veteran fare vs young Raptors squad? (March 20)

The Jimmy Butler era in Golden State has exploded out of the gates, with the Warriors climbing to No. 6 in the Western Conference and dropping just two games since his arrival. They looked to notch their 16th win with Butler on the roster as they hosted the young Toronto Raptors on Thursday night at Chase Center.

Draymond Green stayed hot, scoring five of the Warriors’ first eight points to start things off. He finished the opening quarter with 10 points, helping Golden State take a 33-30 lead after one.

Butler didn’t need to carry the scoring load early, with Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post chipping in 14, 13 and 12 points respectively by halftime. Green led all scorers at the break with 18.

Instead, Butler turned into the floor general, dishing out a game-high seven assists in the first half. His full stats are listed below.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jimmy Butler III 15:21 3 2 7 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 2 0.0 1 1 1 0 1 0 4

Jimmy Butler praises Draymond Green’s all-around brilliance

Draymond Green is in the middle of his best offensive run this season. Over his last 16 games, he’s averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists — a big jump from the 8.3 ppg he was averaging before. During this stretch, he’s cracked 20 points once and scored in double figures 10 times.

But Green isn’t just shining on offense — his defense was on full display in their recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks without Steph Curry. Green completely locked down MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, holding him to 0-for-6 shooting when matched up one-on-one.

After that game, Butler showed love to his teammate.

"I think you gotta respect the hell out of what he does,” Butler said. “To shoot the ball… then, just lock in on defense every single possession down and get mad when anybody scores, not just a guy that he's guarding.”

“You don't find that around the league too often... He is a Hall of Famer for a reason. Damn, I just respect what he brings to this squad, what he brings to this locker room and how he affects winning in every single way."

Following the Bucks game, Green said he believes his defensive contributions deserve serious attention for Defensive Player of the Year — an award he last won in 2017.

