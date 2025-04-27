Jimmy Butler thanks Steph Curry, takes a playful jab at Buddy Hield after Warriors' Game 3 win

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler thanked Steph Curry and took a hilarious jab at Buddy Hield following the Dubs’ game three win over the Houston Rockets. Butler posted a picture of Steph Curry’s logo being projected in the sky like Batman’s signal after the game.

In an Instagram post, Butler wrote:

“Thanks batman and team. excluding buddy”

Steph Curry gave an equally hilarious reply to Butler’s comment, saying:

“Buddy did the cold tub post game. You should be proud of him!”

Check out Curry’s reaction below:

Steph Curry's reply to Butler on Instagram

Steph Curry was instrumental for the Warriors in Saturday’s game three. He recorded 36 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists to lead the Dubs in Jimmy Butler’s absence. Despite Butler’s jokes, Buddy Hield also had a good game, recording 17 points and three steals off the bench.

The Dubs suffocated Houston on defense during game three despite not having Jimmy Butler on the floor. Jalen Green was held to nine points on 4-11 shooting, while Fred VanVleet only scored 17 on 5-14 shooting. The Dubs now hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Rockets will play Golden State in game four on Monday. Jimmy Butler could likely return for this game, making things even more difficult for Houston. With a 2-1 lead established, this is now the Warriors’ series to lose.

Jimmy Butler back doing on-court practice ahead of game four vs. the Houston Rockets

Butler’s hard fall in game two came as a shocker for the Golden State Warriors. As a result of his fall, Butler couldn’t suit up for game three. But it seems like his recovery is going much better than anticipated.

According to reports, Jimmy is already out on the practice court, with the medical team holding him out to give him time to heal.

Reports suggest Butler will be back with the team for game four. With Jimmy back in the lineup, the Dubs will have a good shot at ending their homestand with a 3-1 series lead.

It’ll be interesting to see what Butler and Co. have in store for the Rockets on Monday.

