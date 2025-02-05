Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Disgruntled Heat star willing to commit long-term to Phoenix Suns

In the midst of what's been a hectic week of NBA trades leading up to the league's trade deadline on Thursday, Jimmy Butler remains on the Miami Heat. The six-time All-Star has reportedly passed up on trade packages from several contending teams but has one organization in his sights.

The Phoenix Suns are one of the few teams that remain in contention to land the Heat star. On Tuesday night, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the Suns are one team Butler would be willing to commit to and sign an extension with.

"The Heat remain engaged with multiple teams, the Suns, the [Golden State] Warriors, really whoever else has interest in Jimmy Butler. Butler has a player option for next season," Charania said on 'SportsCenter'. "That gives him an amount of leverage to dictate potentially who he wants to commit to long-term. Sources tell me the one team he's willing to give a long-term commitment to moving forward are the Phoenix Suns."

Charania added that Butler and the Heat are in sync regarding their desire to part ways ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Jimmy Butler nixes Warriors trade

The Golden State Warriors reportedly pulled out of the race to land Jimmy Butler upon speaking with the Heat star. According to such reports, Butler is unwilling to sign an extension with the Warriors before a trade is executed.

Butler is playing on what could be the final year of his deal, entering the offseason with a $52 million player option for the 2025-26 NBA season. He is currently suspended indefinitely by Miami as both sides navigate a trade to get Butler to a new team.

Golden State was widely believed to be in the running for Butler, given their copious assets aside from Steph Curry, but was unable to receive a long-term commitment from the five-time All-NBA wing. The Heat are likely to lock in on the Suns as a trade partner as they look to maximize their value for the disgruntled star.

Butler has appeared in 25 games this season, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 54% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc.

