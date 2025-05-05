Jimmy Butler, Trae Young and others lead the roar after Buddy Hield chooses Game 7 to go from ice cold to scorching

After a scoreless Game 6, Buddy Hield exploded for 33 points in Game 7 to help the Golden State Warriors advance to the Western Conference semifinals. Hield was fantastic, especially in the first half, earning praise from his teammates, including Jimmy Butler, and other NBA players such as Trae Young.

Ad

Hield scored 22 of his 33 points in the first half, carrying the Warriors' offensive load with Steph Curry struggling with just three points. He failed to take a shot in the third quarter as the Houston Rockets made things close.

However, Hield added 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Curry added 14 of his own to increase his tally to 22 for the game. The shooting duo, along with Jimmy Butler, put the finishing touches on the game. Hield even had two defensive stops in the clutch, a block on Alperen Sengun and a steal on Fred VanVleet.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Buddy Hield received praise from his peers, past and present, as well as his head coach. It was a game to remember for the Bahamas native, who is known for his propensity to get hot and cold during stretches of a game or the season.

"I plead the Fifth," Jimmy Butler said after being asked if he's going to give Hield credit.

"Game 7 Buddy?" Trae Young asked.

Ad

"Damn it Buddy!" Kendrick Perkins reacted.

"This was not just a lights out shooting performance. It was a two-way performance," Steve Kerr praised.

"That was spectacular. And he was the difference in the game," Charles Barkley commented.

"Buddy had a great game. I'm happy for Buddy," Shaquille O'Neal said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Golden State Warriors brought in Buddy Hield in the offseason after losing Klay Thompson in free agency. Hield has been a hit-and-miss throughout the regular season, but he was simply magnificent in Game 7.

Buddy Hield makes history in Game 7 performance

Buddy Hield makes history in Game 7 performance. (Photo: IMAGN)

In addition to having the best playoff performance of his career, Buddy Hield also made NBA history on Sunday night. Hield is the first player ever to score 30 or more points in a Game 7 and not have any free-throw attempts. He went 12-for-15 from the field, including 9-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Ad

Hield didn't get to the charity stripe, but still produced 33 points. His nine 3-point shots were tied for the most in a Game 7. Donte DiVincenzo set the record last year in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Expand Tweet

Warriors fans are surely hoping that Hield's hot shooting carries on to the next round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.