"JIMMY F**KIN BUCKETS!!!", "My wife took our crying kids and said they'll be spending all night at a motel!", "Just smashed my 4K TV in front of 30 guests!" - Fans merciless in anger against Boston Celtics and jubilant for Miami as Game 1 finishes in favor of Jimmy Butler-inspired Heat

Modified May 18, 2022 11:10 AM IST
NBA fans took to Twitter to express their views on the thrilling Game 1 action between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, which saw the Heat emerge victorious. Both teams were locked in right from the tip-off, but a stunning display of resilience from the team from South Beach meant that they would take home the victory.

Having come into the game after enough rest, post their series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat started Game 1 a little slow, but as the game progressed, they got into their element and took away a stunning 118-107 win.

1-0. https://t.co/qvb1urV3L0

The series between these two heavyweights was expected to be a thrilling encounter as both sides are defensively resolute. The Celtics missed two starters in Al Horford and Marcus Smart. Having already given up a 1-0 lead to the Heat, the Celtics need to bring out their best for the remainder of the series if they are to make a trip back to the NBA Finals.

Fans were anxiously waiting for the Eastern Conference finals to see their respective teams win. Both sets of fans posted their take on the game and shared their reactions to this thrilling encounter. Some of the best ones are given below.

What an absolutely monstrous 2nd half by the Heat and Jimmy Butler. Championship level performance.
Damn. @chrisbosh & @DwyaneWade out here giving Bam and Jimmy their stamps of approval. This Boston rivalry truly brings something out of the Heat, past and present. What a sight to see. Miami's fans have been spoiled with amazing players over the years. https://t.co/KMHnoy5Xyx
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again Jimmy butler has been the best player this playoffs with all due respect
If the @celtics actually played some basketball in the 3rd, they would've won Game 1 vs the @MiamiHEAT. Tried hard too late.*Paid Millions of Dollars to miss free-throws.*
Jimmy Buckets carrying the Heat tonight vs the Celtics https://t.co/naqK5VgeLl
Celtics fans every time they face the Heat in the playoffs https://t.co/L693rMGCfp
nah it’s no way Celtics fans in the comments saying “he just poked the bear , Jaylen gonna be angry 😡” over this LMFAOA twitter.com/keithsmithnba/…
@JimmyButler is on a mission people. Trust me, I witnessed it with my own two eyes “up close” in the first round. 🏀💯 @MiamiHEAT vs @celtics
The Celtics actually outscored the Heat in 3 of the 4 quarters. If you play even a below average quarter instead of the showing in the 3rd quarter they win game 1
Jaylen definitely needs to work on his FT shooting this summer. #Celtics #Heat
Jimmy Butler just saying give me the ball, I got this...#HEATCulture https://t.co/sGwwKHPse4
The Celtics in the 3rd quarter https://t.co/t9ftrE2rw6
The Miami Heat took a knockout punch from the Celtics, got up and threw one right back....HEAT CULTURE
This was a strange game. Celtics won 3 out of the 4 quarters, out scoring Miami 93-79, but the Heat crushed them 39-14 in the 3rd.
Sucks Horford and Smart are out but at the end of the day that's the Boston Celtics problemI, as a Miami Heat fan, really don't care
Fun fact: The last time the Boston Celtics lost Game 1 in a playoff series. They won that playoff series.
Halftime “Heat are in trouble the Celtics have the superstar”After the game “the Heat are the better team and sent a message” Lazy analysis #HEATCulture
@RealSkipBayless Boston Market, Boston crabs, Boston cream pies, Boston baked beans…dont matter, HEAT in 5."#HEATTwitter #HEATCulture #Tatum https://t.co/Vc05CpLE2I
I’m with Udoka on this one. The Heat came out of the half wanting it more and we let them take it. Way too many careless passes. twitter.com/keithsmithnba/…
Lets try not to completely collapse for a quarter next game #Celtics ☘️

Many heaped praise on Jimmy Butler for his staggering 41-point performance in Game 1. The forward took complete responsibility and led the charge for the Heat's resurgent second-half run to get back into the game.

Although the Celtics missed Al Horford and Marcus Smart, their performance in the first half was terrific, and it looked like they would run away with the win. However, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat had other plans. The last time the two sides faced each other in the ECF, the Heat made it to the NBA Finals. This time around, the Celtics will be looking to seek revenge, but for that to happen, they will have to put on a better performance as the team from South Beach looks locked in to get to their fourth NBA championship in franchise history.

Jimmy Butler leads the Miami Heat to a Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One

The Boston Celtics did not have as much time as the Miami Heat to recover for Game 1 of the ECF. However, they were energized by being on the biggest stage itself and brought in their best right from the tip-off. Jayson Tatum had a sensational first half where he led the team to an eight-point lead going into halftime.

From there on, the Heat took things under their control. Jimmy Butler started draining buckets and stayed engaged on the defensive end of the floor to give the needed energy to the Heat. With Butler performing, the other members on the roster joined the party and helped the Heat score 39 points in the fourth quarter as compared to the 14 scored by the Celtics.

Stripped, stolen, slammed 😤 https://t.co/A3hiEhJL8E

A big turnaround was needed for the Celtics to make their way back into the game, but that wouldn't happen as Jimmy Butler and co. were determined to bag a crucial win. Butler not only scored 41 points but also grabbed nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Tyler Herro continued his brilliance off the bench as he scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the field.

NNAMDI FROM DEEP https://t.co/2ywh5pfjrx
The Celtics will be hoping to soon have the services of their two starters, Al Horford and Marcus Smart, back as they bring stability to the team, and that is what seemed to be missing for them in this encounter.

