"Jimmy HalfAButtler" - NBA fans react after Steve Kerr makes Jimmy Butler glute injury admission 

Jimmy Butler returned in Game 4 of the Warriors-Rockets series from a one-game absence, citing a glute injury. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of Game 2 and missed the last seven quarters of the series before returning on Monday. Butler made a dominant comeback, dropping 27 points, five rebounds and six assists on just seven attempts.

Ad

He got the clutch rebound up one with six seconds left and made the final two free throws to seal a 109-106 win and a 3-1 series lead for the Warriors. After the game, Steve Kerr revealed that Butler only played because it was the playoffs, or else he would need a week or two to recover from the injury.

"If it were the regular season, he’d probably miss another week or two. But it’s the playoffs and he’s Jimmy Butler."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After Kerr's admission, NBA fans on Reddit posted hilarious reactions to Butler's situation, lauding him for playing through the unusual injury.

One fan used a pun, saying:

"Jimmy HalfAButtler"

Another said:

"27 & 5 on 1 a** cheek is diabolical"

One fan was awed by Butler's recovery:

"he couldn’t run. like… how? dude is insane"

One fan added:

"54 10 2 after 2 weeks confirmed"

Another Reddit user hailed Kerr's quote, saying:

Ad

""It's the playoffs and he's Jimmy Butler" Banger quote."

Jimmy Butler on his injury

Jimmy Butler seemed in discomfort at various points after his return on Monday. However, he gutted it out and delivered for the Warriors. The six-time All-Star gave detailed insight into his first game back, suggesting he found his groove eventually.

"This is part of the game, and you know, body starts to warm up, you start to move a little bit better, you gain confidence," Butler said. "People start talking to you. And then, oh, good things happen."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Warriors needed a massive effort from Butler, with Steph Curry struggling for the first time in this series. Curry posted 17 points and shot a measly 2-for-8 from 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.