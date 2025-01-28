'Jimmy being held hostage": 4x NBA All-Star minces no words as Jimmy Butler 'toxic' row with Pat Riley escalates

Over the past month or so, the Jimmy Butler saga with the Miami Heat has become the biggest story in the NBA. As the disconnect between player and franchise continues to grow, one former All-Star chimed in with his thoughts.

Since requesting a trade, Butler and the Heat have not seen eye-to-eye. He's now been suspended three times for various reasons and will be away from the team indefinitely.

While appearing on the Run It Back show on FanDuel TV, DeMarcus Cousins was asked his thoughts on the Jimmy Butler drama in Miami. He did not hold back with his true feelings, labeling the entire situation as toxic.

"It's a toxic breakup," Cousins said. "At this point, it's time for both sides to go their separate ways."

"At this point, I feel like Jimmy's being held hostage."

Cousins has some experience with a situation like this, as the end of his tenure with the Sacramento Kings was rocky at best. The four-time All-Star spent six-and-a-half years with the franchise before eventually being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Seeing that Butler is now suspended for an extended period, a trade seems like the only logical outcome for the Heat. Time is running out to end this feud, as the February 6th deadline is just around the corner.

Miami Heat have lowered asking price for Jimmy Butler in hopes of finding a trade

The Miami Heat first started listening to trade offers for Jimmy Butler following his first suspension. As the trade deadline nears, Pat Riley appears to be willing to come down on his asking price.

While appearing on SportsCenter Tuesday morning, NBA insider Brian Windhorst detailed the latest regarding Butler. He reported that Miami has expanded on what they're willing to accept in trade, which could result in more teams expressing interest.

"The Heat are really, really trying to make this happen," Windhorst said. "And I know that you could have said that any time in the last four or five weeks, but in talking to people who are involved in these talks, I think the Heat's prices have come down.

What they're willing to accept in trade has widened, and I think that's going to bring some more teams that we're previously sitting on the sideline to the table."

Since this ordeal began, the Phoenix Suns have been the main team connected to Jimmy Butler. This has come with its own set of obstacles, primarily Bradley Beal. Because of the no-trade clause in his contract, he has to sign off on any deal he's involved in.

Now that the Heat appears more willing to do business, it might increase the chances of this saga finally coming to an end.

