"Jimmy's nice. Don't get that twisted": Steph Curry doesn't mince words after Charles Barkley downplays Jimmy Butler's greatness

Steph Curry had a blunt and candid response for Hall of Famer Charles Barkley after the latter appeared to downplay Jimmy Butler’s greatness. On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors secured a 95-85 road win over the Houston Rockets, taking a 1-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Curry was outstanding, leading the Warriors in scoring and hitting several jaw-dropping shots that left the Rockets deflated. Jimmy Butler, true to his "Playoff Jimmy" reputation, delivered a dominant all-around performance, impacting the game on both ends of the floor.
After the win, Curry joined Charles Barkley on TNT for a postgame interview. During the conversation, Barkley asked Curry about Butler’s impact, referring to him as "a heck of a player" but subtly diminishing his greatness in comparison to Curry.
Curry wasn’t impressed with how Barkley framed the question and responded with directness and clarity, making it clear that he didn’t agree with the tone of the remark.
"Jimmy's nice. Don't get that twisted," Curry responded.
Jimmy Butler made his presence felt in every aspect of the game, putting together a well-rounded performance and stuffing the stat sheet. He scored 25 points on an efficient 10 of 19 shooting, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. In addition to his scoring, Butler contributed seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, showcasing his trademark two-way impact.
While Steph Curry didn’t match Butler’s defensive presence, his offensive brilliance was crucial for the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion led all scorers with 31 points, including a sharp 5 of 9 from 3-point range, providing the offensive spark Golden State needed to secure the win.
