"Jimmy has transformed this team" - Warriors fans amped as Steph Curry and Co. go 8-2 after trouncing Hornets

Fans continue to celebrate the acquisition of Jimmy Butler as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors improved to 8-2 since his first game with the team. It was an overall team performance on Monday night's 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Warriors resumed their five-game road trip in Curry's hometown, bouncing back after a tough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last Saturday. The two-time MVP finished the game with 21 points, three rebounds and 10 assists, while Butler only put up 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Draymond Green had a good game, contributing 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Brandin Podziemski had 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, while Buddy Hield scored a team-high 22 points in 31 minutes off the bench.

With their latest win, the Golden State Warriors improved to 33-28 for the season and are now sixth in the Western Conference standings for now. The Warriors are also 8-2 since Jimmy Butler made his debut against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 8.

Here are some of the best reactions from Dub Nation on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Jimmy has transformed this team," a fan tweeted.

"And one of the losses was without Jimmy. They're just clicking!" one fan wrote.

"It's clear he's brought a new level of energy and competitiveness to the team. Can they keep this momentum going?" another asked.

The Golden State Warriors needed to make some changes ahead of the trade deadline, especially adding a secondary option on offense behind Steph Curry. While Andrew Wiggins was doing an admirable job, Jimmy Butler brought a different energy to the table that has turned things around in the Bay Area.

"The Jimmy effect is real. Doing special stuff for Steph," a fan remarked.

"He is the definition of winning. Any man would break when he takes bums to deep playoff runs and still doesn't get help," one fan claimed.

"More like 10-0. Mavs rigged ref job and he didn’t play vs sixers with another rig job in the end," another fan commented.

Some opposing fans might point out the difficulty of Golden State's schedule, but it's obvious that Steph Curry and the rest of the team have been playing with renewed vigor and energy since Jimmy Butler's arrival.

Steph Curry makes history in return to Charlotte

In his return to Charlotte, Steph Curry not only led the Golden State Warriors to a win, but also made history. According to StatMamba, Curry became the fourth oldest player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in back-to-back games.

The only older players to do it are Steve Nash, Chris Paul and Sam Cassell. It's a good footnote in an already legendary resume for the four-time NBA champion.

