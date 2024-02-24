"JJ might not like Doc" - Draymond Green digs in Doc Rivers catching stray from JJ Redick

Draymond Green has backed JJ Redick's criticism of Doc Rivers, noting in his podcast that he understands Redick's perspective. Redick, a player-turned-ESPN analyst, has sparked controversy with recent comments about Rivers, who is now the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Redick criticized Rivers for what he sees as a lack of accountability and a tendency to make excuses instead of taking responsibility for his team's performance. Redick's frustrations with Rivers originated from their time together with the LA Clippers, where the sharpshooter felt Rivers consistently made excuses and didn't own up to his team's shortcomings.

In his podcast, Draymond Green suggested that Redick's remarks about Rivers should be understood in a broader context beyond simply expressing displeasure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“JJ might not like Doc. I did get that a little bit, but more importantly, I heard what JJ was saying,” Draymond Green said, “and what he was saying was very accurate.”

“We cannot have the excuses, Doc, every press conference. It cannot be a different excuse. Nobody disputed the things that JJ said; they almost were disputing how it came off.”

Patrick Beverley, who currently plays under Rivers in Milwaukee and previously played for him with the LA Clippers, defended his coach against Redick's criticisms.

Beverley took to social media to assert that Rivers had played a crucial role in Redick's career.

Expand Tweet

Green said the players who reacted negatively to Redick's comments didn't actually understand the perspective he was coming from.

“I totally understand where JJ was coming from. Pat Bev understood where JJ was coming from, and Austin Rivers understood where JJ was coming from,” he said.

“And the reason, you know, they understood where JJ was coming from is that they never said anything about what JJ said. What they did was attack JJ’s playing career and say, ‘Doc saved your career.’”

Draymond Green thinks he can be a coach in the NCAA

Draymond Green expressed interest in potentially coaching in the NCAA after watching Syracuse's victory over North Carolina State. He criticized the Syracuse coaching staff for their handling of player Chris Bell's performance and said he believes he could excel in the college coaching ranks.

In a social media post, Green voiced his dissatisfaction with how Syracuse utilized Chris Bell during the game, highlighting missed opportunities in play-calling and strategy.

"I personally think if I ever coached college bball I'd destroy all these guys!" he said.

“And put the defender in a Single side tag position, and he got one shot in the 2nd half. Watching college BBall baffles me. His coach didn’t know how to use him to get other guys shots. Let alone get him another shot… HOWEVER… Boy got a ratchet!”