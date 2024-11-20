JJ Redick admits he has to be 'cognizant' of his excitement while drawing plays for Dalton Knecht

JJ Redick told reporters after LA Lakers preseason games he couldn’t wait to run plays for Dalton Knecht. The rookie showed flashes of what he could do when surrounded by stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Redick used pin-downs and screens to free the former Tennessee sharpshooter.

Knecht’s confidence grew as his minutes increased over the last four games. He lit up the Utah Jazz Tuesday with a career-high 37 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including 9-for-12 from deep.

Redick had this to say following Knecht’s performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have to be cognizant sometimes when I get really excited about an ATO that I can't just draw them all up for Dalton."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

ATO stands for an “after timeout" designed play used by coaches to get the most out of a crucial possession. For the LA Lakers, it usually means a play that ends up with either Davis or James taking the shot. However, Redick admitted he could barely hold back orchestrating plays for the rookie Knecht.

Redick didn’t need call a timeout in the third quarter against the Jazz when Dalton Knecht erupted for 21 points. Knecht went 6-for-6 from deep, including four straight that had the crowd inside Crypto.com Arena on its feet.

Redick opens up on Knecht's pecking order

Redick inserted Dalton Knecht into the starting lineup on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. He has been a staple now in the first five since then. Redick had this to say when asked about where the rookie stands now in the pecking order.

“It doesn’t change his place in the pecking order at all. I think what you have to look at is from where he was to start the season, he has earned more minutes.”

Redick added what “stood out” for him was the Lakers’ growing trust in Knecht. The coach gave an example of how Austin Reaves would force the defense to collapse before whipping a pass to where the rookie was without looking at Knecht.

Redick said the spacing the Lakers get because of Knecht’s threat will be an advantage his team would look to maximize. As Knecht gets more trust from the coaches and the roster, his role will only grow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback