JJ Redick admits Lakers' massive defensive hole left by Anthony Davis' departure being exploited by T'Wolves

When the LA Lakers dealt Anthony Davis to acquire Luka Doncic, they created a major void in their interior defense, and while they explored a trade for Hornets center Mark Williams to fix it, they pulled out due to worries over his injury status.

In response, Lakers coach JJ Redick turned to Jaxson Hayes as the starting center, but he hasn’t proven reliable and has yet to log even 10 minutes in a playoff game. In Friday’s 116-104 Game 3 loss, Hayes played only nine minutes, finishing with just two points and one rebound.

Redick didn’t hide his frustration postgame, with the Lakers now trailing 2-1 in the first-round series, pointing out how their lack of rim protection is disrupting their whole defensive scheme.

“The fact is, we have no rim protection,” Redick said. “So if we give up blow-bys, we’re going to give up something — we’re going to give up a three or a shot at the rim.”

The Lakers' defense allowed Jaden McDaniels to log a career-high 30 points in Game 3.

Hayes posted a minus-13 in his nine minutes. He was a minus-11 in eight minutes during the Game 1 loss. His lone positive showing came in the Game 2 victory, where he was a plus-six in nine minutes of action.

The Timberwolves took full advantage of LA’s depleted frontcourt, dominating the paint by a margin of 56-26 and outpacing them on the break, 21-11. They also punished the Lakers’ 16 turnovers, converting them into 28 points.

The only other center on the Lakers' roster is Alex Len, who’s buried on the bench and played just 39 seconds in garbage time tonight.

JJ Redick says Luka Doncic was battling illness in Lakers' Game 3 loss

On top of defensive struggles, JJ Redick also said Luka Doncic wasn’t fully healthy during Game 3, dealing with an illness.

"He hasn't been feeling well for the last 24 hours,” Redick said. “I don't know how much he slept last night. ... He was vomiting all afternoon. ... He's really under the weather."

Doncic, who averaged 34.0 points in the first two games, managed just 17 points, along with eight assists and seven rebounds, while shooting 6-for-16 in Game 3.

LeBron James was the Lakers' bright spot, finishing with 38 points on an efficient 13-of-21 shooting, plus 10 rebounds and two blocks. Game 4 will be on Sunday.

