JJ Redick aligns with reports of Luka Doncic's debut date for Lakers in massive update

JJ Redick believes that Luka Doncic will 'maybe' make his LA Lakers debut on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers head coach fielded questions regarding their latest blockbuster acquisition after the team's blowout 122-97 win over the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday.

Doncic was met with warm cheers at the Clippers arena as he sat with the team's bench in Lakers pre-game gear. Sharing the chair next to LeBron James, the Slovenian superstar looked happy as the Lakers impressed the guard with their solid performances on both ends of the floor.

The update comes after GM Rob Pelinka outlined the team's plans for Doncic during his introductory press conference on Tuesday morning. The 5x NBA All-Star has not played a game since Christmas Day after sustaining a calf injury. JJ Redick's update confirms what previous reports have been saying about Luka Doncic's official Lakers debut.

Luka Doncic dishes out a simple 3-word response when asked about his objective as a Laker

Addressing the media for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker on Tuesday, Luka Doncic had a simple and crisp response when asked about his objective. When asked if he had something to prove to the Dallas Mavericks, he said:

"Win the championship."

He further added:

"You don’t come here for nothing else but championships. I have everything left to prove and the goal is to win the championship."

While there will be bad days for the Lakers, as the Doncic and LA fit will take time, the Lakers are now certainly bonafide title contenders with the trade. Much depends on how Redick manages to integrate Doncic into the Lakers fold as they look to make the surge in the second half of the season. Their latest win improves the side to 29-19 and fifth in the West.

