“He made a ton of amazing defensive plays and he’s gotta be that” - JJ Redick believes Kevin Durant has to be the defender for the Nets vs the Celtics

JJ Redick on the Old Man & The Three podcast spoke about the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series and Kevin Durant's importance to the Nets defense. He first touched on his belief that Durant is the team's best defender. Reddick stated:

"Kevin Durant was the best defender on the floor last night. Individually, help side, he made a ton of amazing defensive plays and he's gotta be that. Obviously, Bruce Brown is also a very good defender but Kevin has gotta be their best defender."

Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets to their fourth consecutive playoff appearance after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.

Being the seventh seed in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Nets will take on the second-seeded Boston Celtics in a first-round, best-of-seven series.

While he also acknowledged Bruce Brown as a good defender, he claims Durant is the best of the lot. He went on to predict Durant will need to be the most impactful defender in order to lead the Nets to a victory over the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant's defensive play aided the Brooklyn Nets in their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Durant of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Evan Mobley No. 4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament.

The fight for a playoff spot between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers saw both teams battle it out until the end. The game was a demonstration of how beautiful basketball can be, with both teams executing to perfection.

The Brooklyn Nets took an early 20-point lead in the first quarter, convincing everyone the game was going to be a blowout win for the Nets. However, the Cavaliers entered the second quarter inspired, shutting down the Nets and reducing the deficit to just six.

While Durant was a formidable force on offense with 25 points, his playmaking skills were on full display, recording 11 assists. He also notched three blocks, two steals and collected five defensive rebounds.

