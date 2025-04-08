"JJ Redick broke them" - NBA fans erupt over Michael Malone's shock firing from Nuggets, days before playoffs

On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets parted ways with coach Michael Malone amid a 3-7 stretch that's seen them lose four straight games.

Although Denver has just three games left on its regular-season schedule, the team has opted to part ways with Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, with David Adelman stepping in as interim head coach for the franchise ahead of the postseason.

Given Michael Malone is the winningest coach in team history, the decision to part ways with him just 11 days out from the playoffs sent shockwaves through the NBA community.

In response to Shams Charania's report, fans were quick to weigh in on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some of the mindset that the team's 2-2 record against JJ Redick and the LA Lakers this season was to blame.

"JJ Reddick broke them," - One fan wrote in reference to the Western Conference standings.

"Lakers pack omg," - Another added

Plenty of other fans questioned the decision as well:

"Right before the playoffs. What are they doing?" - One replied.

"What are they doing bro," - Another questioned.

"In Nov. 2024 he had the best record of any coach on the Nuggets EVER," - One added.

"Not doing my job to the best of my ability" - Michael Malone took the blame for team's recent struggles following loss to Indiana

Prior to being fired on Tuesday, Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets dropped a closely contested game to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The loss marked four straight for Denver, and the longest losing streak of the 2024-25 season, despite a 41-point triple-double from Nikola Jokic, and a 30-point performance from Christian Braun.

After the game, Malone spoke to members of the press at Ball Arena, placing the blame on himself first when discussing the team's skid as of late:

"I'll start with me, we've lost four games in a row and I'm never going to, 'This guy, that guy;' How about me as a coach, not doing my job to the best of my ability.

"That's why I challenge all of our guys, we haven't lost four in a row in a long time and it's really easy to be together and say 'family' when you win, but when you're losing games can you stay together?"

Now, Michael Malone joins former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins in watching the team he coached compete in the 2024-25 playoffs.

Denver will be back in action Wednesday night when it collides with the Sacramento Kings on the road, with the team then returning home to close out the week with a game against the Grizzlies.

From there, the Nuggets will have just one game left on their regular-season schedule, a road game against Houston on Sunday,before shifting their focus to the postseason.

