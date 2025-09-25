  • home icon
JJ Redick Contract: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka makes bold call on rookie coach's extension after $32M deal last season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 25, 2025 22:24 GMT
LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said Thursday that the team signed coach JJ Redick to a contract extension ahead of the 2025-26 season. Redick will enter his second season as the Lakers' coach.

Pelinka and Redick spoke to reporters during the Lakers' media day press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

Last season, Redick signed a four-year, $32 million contract. The former player led the Lakers to a 50-win season and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

This is a developing story.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
