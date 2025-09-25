JJ Redick Contract: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka makes bold call on rookie coach's extension after $32M deal last season

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said Thursday that the team signed coach JJ Redick to a contract extension ahead of the 2025-26 season. Redick will enter his second season as the Lakers' coach.Pelinka and Redick spoke to reporters during the Lakers' media day press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.Last season, Redick signed a four-year, $32 million contract. The former player led the Lakers to a 50-win season and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.This is a developing story.